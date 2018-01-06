Congratulations are in order for George H.W. Bush and wife Barbara, who just celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary and marked the longest marriage in presidential history!





The former president married the former first lady on this day back in 1945 after meeting her when he was just 16 years old. After long-distance dating for a few years, the couple got engaged just before former President Bush went off to serve as a naval pilot in World War II. They later married at the First Presbyterian Church in Mrs. Bush’s hometown of Rye, New York.

Wow! George H.W. Bush and Barbara Pierce – married On This Day in 1945. Happy 73d anniversary – longest in presidential history. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/YOkhw23SeS — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) January 6, 2018

After being honorably discharged from the Navy, the former president went on to gain a degree from Yale University, and he and his wife settled down in Texas, where he served two terms in Congress. As we all know, of course, he went on to be Ronald Reagan’s vice president before becoming president himself, although he only served one term before being ousted by Bill Clinton. But all the while, Mrs. Bush was at his side.

Throughout their marriage, the couple became parents to sons George W., who later served two terms as commander in chief himself; John Ellis, known as Jeb and the former governor of Florida; Marvin and Neil, as well as two daughters Doro and Robin. They suffered a devastating loss, however, when Robin tragically passed away in 1953 after a battle with leukemia when she was just 3 years old. As their remaining children grew up, they eventually became grandparents to 17 children and even have seven great-grandchildren!

Now in their 90s, former President Bush became the longest living president in U.S. history when he turned 93 in November.