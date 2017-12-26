Menu
Nick Cassavetes Read this Next

Acclaimed film director claims his estranged wife stole their daughter
Advertisement

It’s hard to believe it’s already been a whole year since George Michael’s tragic passing, and his family is updating fans on how they’re doing on the first anniversary of his death.


“This year has been a series of new and tough challenges for those of us close and loyal to Yog, not least of which was steeling ourselves this month, to hear ‘Last Christmas’ and ‘December Song’ streaming out of shops, cars, and radios, as it has done for decades, knowing he’s no longer here with us, missing him,” Michael’s sisters Yioda and Melanie, his father Jack and his good friend David wrote on his website. “This Christmas will be hard without him, but we know that we are not alone in our mourning the anniversary of his loss, and that the sadness of our wider family, and true friends, is shared by many of you.”

RELATED: Gwen Stefani performs a Christmas classic on “The Tonight Show” and absolutely “sleighs” it

They went on to encourage fans to embrace their time with loved ones this holiday season and to suggest how everyone can honor the late star as the year ends.

“Yog shared his music with all of us, and many of you connected deeply with his words, yet in life, many hold their own important words and feelings inside, as so often they are the hardest to say out loud,” they continued. “So if you can, in his memory this year, take a moment and a deep breath and say those ‘I Love You’s’ out loud. We all think there is time, don’t we? – but, just maybe, it’s later than you think…”

Michael passed away on Christmas Day last year after his heart failed in his sleep. It was later determined that he died of natural causes. He was just 53 years old. As time goes on and fans move forward, the singer’s family wants everyone to do as Michael would often say and “take care.”

RELATED: Three months after his shocking death, George Michael has finally been laid to rest

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations
People

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

,
Formula One racing star shames nephew for wearing a princess dress, and people are enraged
People

Formula One racing star shames nephew for wearing a princess dress, and people are enraged

,
Britney Spears couldn’t be more excited about little sister Jamie Lynn’s second pregnancy
People

Britney Spears couldn’t be more excited about little sister Jamie Lynn’s second pregnancy

,
Video of Diddy giving his kids a surprise Christmas gift takes internet by storm
People

Video of Diddy giving his kids a surprise Christmas gift takes internet by storm

,
“Real Housewife of New York” has a doozy of an excuse for allegedly battering a cop while drunk on Christmas Eve
People

“Real Housewife of New York” has a doozy of an excuse for allegedly battering a cop while drunk on Christmas Eve

,
Advertisement