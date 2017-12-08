Two fan-favorite characters from “Roseanne” have officially signed on for the upcoming reboot, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled!

Nancy Bartlette (Sandra Bernhard) and Beverly Harris (Estelle Parsons) will be making a return to the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois, according to E! News.





Bernhard shared her excitement on Twitter for fans in a photo with Roseanne Barr and Laurie Metcalf.

“Look who I bumped into today! #Roseanne & #laurie it’s all happening kids!” she wrote.

Fans will remember Nancy as Roseanne and Jackie’s lesbian friend while Beverly was the sisters’ mother. The publication reports that Bernhard will appear in at least one episode of the upcoming ABC revival, and Parsons has signed on for two of the episodes.

The news comes just a week after “Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki revealed he was also reprising his role as Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) boyfriend, David. The status of their relationship is unknown at this time, but “Shameless” star Emma Rose Kinney has reportedly signed on to play their daughter.

John Goodman (Dan) will also make an appearance on the highly-anticipated reboot of the series though it is unclear in what capacity. Fans will remember that his character died in the finale of the original series.

The reboot of “Roseanne” is set to air in the spring of 2018.