Don’t expect “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts to believe any story Omarosa Manigault Newman has to tell.

Just days after the news that Manigault Newman was leaving her role in Trump’s administration, she appeared on “Good Morning America,” where she told Michael Strahan she planned on sharing her story soon.





“When I have a chance to tell my story, Michael, I have quite a story to tell,” Manigault Newman said. “As the only African American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that made me feel uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally. That has affected my community and my people. And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear.”

Roberts was less than amused by Manigault Newman’s claims that she has “quite a story to tell” when the video cut back to her sitting with Strahan.

“That’s what she said, she has a story to tell,” Roberts said with an eye roll. “I’m sure she’ll be selling that story. Bye Felicia.”

Manigault Newman maintained that she was not fired by the administration and that she resigned to Chief of Staff John Kelly in the situation room.

.@omarosa on her time at the White House with Trump administration: “There were a lot of things that I observed during the last year that I was very unhappy with, that I was very uncomfortable with." pic.twitter.com/qKHSyw6y4B — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 14, 2017

“John Kelly and I had a very straightforward discussion about concerns that I had, issues that I had raised, and as a result, I resigned, and it will be taking place Jan. 20, when I leave this very interesting administration,” she said. She said that Secret Service did restrict her pass to the White House, and she denied the reports that she attempted to enter the residence.

“Certainly I had more access than most, and people had problems with that,” she said. “People had problems with my 14-year relationship with this president, but I’ve always been loyal to him, straightforward, and I’ve provided him with the support he needed throughout this year.”