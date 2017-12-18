Actor Rob Lowe wasted no time jumping into the action and fighting the wildfires that are raging through California.

The “Parks and Recreation” alum gave his local firefighters a hand against the blaze and later made sure they all had a warm meal to eat. Lowe shared the moments with fans on Instagram over the weekend.





“Helping earlier today. You do what you can, but when it’s time.. you GO,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself lending a helping hand, using what looks to be a regular garden hose with another firefighter standing nearby.

After fighting the blaze, Lowe invited many of the firefighters into his home for a meal made complete with burgers, biscuits and spaghetti.

“Dinner for new friends at our house,” he wrote alongside the group photo.

Lowe also shared his gratitude for the fearless men and women who are out risking their lives to save California from the fires.

Lowe also shared his gratitude for the fearless men and women who are out risking their lives to save California from the fires.

“Thank you to all the crews from all over the country who stood tall and saved my town. #respect #gratitude,” he shared alongside a photo of himself posing with many of the heroes and a firetruck.

Before doing his part and giving back, the actor shared a glimpse of some of the horror outside of his California home.

“Our house approx 7:30 am today. Pray for Santa Barbara,” he wrote alonside images of the blaze

It doesn’t look like Lowe has plans to evacuate his home anytime soon but Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi were forced to gather their pets and leave their California home last week.

After evacuating, DeGeneres shared an update on their home and also her gratitude for the firefighters trying to save it.

“Portia and I are watching KEYT.com and seeing all the devastation from the #ThomasFire. Our home is still standing, but so many homes have been lost. Firefighters continue to be my heroes,” she wrote on Dec. 17.