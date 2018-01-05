Menu
“Good Morning America” anchor Lara Spencer is engaged to her boyfriend of two years!

Spencer first met Rick McVey, a tech entrepreneur, thanks to a friend who set them up on a blind date, PEOPLE reports. McVey is the founder and CEO of Market Axess, a financial technology company.


Spencer’s Instagram is filled with images of the happy couple.

Spencer was previously married to real estate broker David Haffenreffer. She has two children from that marriage, Katherine and son Duff. According to PEOPLE, the pair amicably divorced in 2015.

PEOPLE reports McVey is also divorced and has three children.

In addition to co-anchoring “Good Morning America,” Spencer is also creator, producer and host of HGTV’s “Flea Market Flip.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

