If you’re a fan of “Grey’s Anatomy,” nearly every episode has you clutching imaginary pearls while waiting to see if this is the day your favorite doctor — or patient — somehow kicks the bucket.





With so many favorites already off the series (RIP McSteamy) in its whopping 14 season run, every announcement feels like another step closer to a final run. Well, there’s good news on the horizon! Meredith Grey is here to stay — for at least two more seasons.

According to Deadline, the star of the series, Ellen Pompeo, has signed on to continue her role for another two years. She’ll also be permanently adding the title of “producer” to her credits on the series, while also being bumped to executive producer on the forthcoming firefighter spin-off series. In addition to growing her resume, Pompeo stands to rake in a whopping $550,000 per episode making her the highest paid actress on a TV drama. The show already holds the title of ABC’s highest rated series.

While Pompeo is excited to keep the show going, she makes no promises about when it’ll eventually end.

“I’ve been saying since season one, ‘We have two more years.’ This show, it’s taking on a life of its own, and who knows? We take it season by season really,” she revealed to Deadline.

Pompeo added, “You never think TV shows are going to go this long. Of course not, never, and especially me, I don’t ever assume things like that. I assume tomorrow everyone’s going to hate us. You got to try, you got to stay humble.”

“I’m extremely proud of the show and everyone that has worked on it in the past, everybody who’s here now,” she said, sharing that she’ll definitely let her kids — she shares Stella, 8, Sienna, 3, and Eli, 1, with husband Chris Ivery — watch when they’re old enough.

“It’s the beginning of a movement, and it’s so special to me for so many reasons. So I certainly hope they watch every episode twice.”

With Sandra Oh being “happy” to leave Christina Oh in her past, we’ll at least have Meredith to look forward to in the future.