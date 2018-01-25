The ongoing custody battle between “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams and his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee just got even more intense.

According to E! News, Drake-Lee reportedly filed court documents that claim that Williams “failed to follow the current custody orders” when he allegedly “introduced the children to his girlfriend,” who was not named. The accusation reportedly violates the order agreed by the former couple that states, “that neither parent will introduce the children to a boyfriend/girlfriend until the relationship has endured at least six months.”





Drake-Lee further claims that Williams has repeatedly brought their children, Sadie and Maceo, to the girlfriend’s home during his visits and they even refer to her as “Mama C.” She claims Williams has also had her spend the night while he has the children. The early introduction made Drake-Lee believe the children are “having a difficult time with the current schedule.”

She is reportedly asking for a more consistent schedule when it comes to Williams visits.

It was previously rumored that Williams was seeing Minka Kelly following his split from Drake-Lee. In October, Kelly took to social media to slam rumors that she was responsible for the end of the couple’s relationship.

“I hope the cheating rumors aren’t true. It would be disappointing,” a fan wrote in a since-deleted comment on a selfie Kelly took with hairstylist Mark Townsend.

“They’re not,” she wrote, according to PEOPLE. “Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f**k off. Anyone and their assumptions about my personal life can do the same.”

Williams and Drake-Lee filed for divorce in April 2017 after 5 years of marriage.