Fans are losing it after Steve Harvey shared an old picture from his childhood, which features a young version of the “Family Feud” host.





“Guess who?” Harvey jokingly captioned the black-and-white photo that shows him lounging on the floor as a kid on Friday. In it, he shyly eyes the camera as he leans against the couch behind him.

Guess who? #fbf A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv) on Dec 29, 2017 at 3:00am PST

Fans were quick to figure out that the photo was of the game show host himself, pointing out that Harvey still bears a striking resemblance to his younger self.

“You still look the same!” one Instagram user wrote, while another commented, “Same look as an adult now.”

Several other fans argued that old photo of Harvey looks just like his now 20-year-old son, Wynton.

“Wow…look just like your youngest son,” one wrote.

“OMG looking so much like your baby son,” another followed up.

On Saturday, Harvey shared another black-and-white picture, this time of his present-day self, writing, “#2017 was a hell of a year… can’t wait to see what #2018 will bring.”

Harvey has had far from a smooth sailing year, but it looks like he’s hopeful for what the next has in store. Between catching flack for a leaked memo he sent out to his staff to getting sued by his ex-wife for alleged “soul murder” to being accused of ripping off his own charity, we can only hope 2018 is a little kinder to him.

