Gwen Stefani dropped by “The Tonight Show” back in November to treat host Jimmy Fallon and his studio audience to a few classic Christmas numbers from her new holiday record, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” One of those performances aired before Thanksgiving, but the producers decided to save her rendition of Wham!’s “Last Christmas” until Christmas Day was almost upon us.





Stefani’s version of the 1984 hit has more of a ’60s girl group vibe then the original. It features strings and some wonderful background harmonies that really make the track pop!

“To write and be part of [fans’] holidays … musically, that would be my dream,” Stefani told Fallon about her Christmas album back when she appeared on the show. “It kind of sounds like a No Doubt record, in a way.”

“You Make It Feel Like Christmas” also features covers of yuletide gems like “Jingle Bells,” “Let It Snow” and “Santa Baby,” as well some original Christmas songs like “My Gift Is You” and “Under the Christmas Lights,” which Stefani also performed on “The Tonight Show.”

It’s been a busy month for Gwen.

While appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” earlier this month, she mentioned that her partner Blake Shelton doesn’t quite fit on her tiny furniture and shared that she has purchased him a brand-new couch, something she has talked about before.

But that’s not all.

She also blurted out another gift that she bought her man, though she’s asking that fans keep the news hush-hush.

“I just ordered him some of these little chairs where he can put his drink [down],” she said, before adding that the chairs will be the perfect gift for her cowboy, who enjoys watching wildlife run around in the backyard of his Tishomingo, Oklahoma, ranch.

“You would freak out at the amount of animals he has there. It’s so gorgeous,” she told Ellen proudly. “He has, like, wildebeests, and all different kinds of variations of deer.” In the new chairs, she said, “We can, like, rock back and forth and look at all the nature. He doesn’t know about that. I just ordered it. He’s so spoiled!”