A man arrested for stalking Katy Perry told investigators he would do “whatever it takes to be with her.”

Pawel Jurski, 37, has been charged by the Miami-Dade Police Department with aggravated stalking, escape, loitering, prowling and resisting an officer without violence, according to to the Miami Herald.





The arrest report states Jurski entered a restricted area of the AmericanAirlines Arena, where Katy Perry was performing. He was stopped from rushing the stage by Perry’s security.

Jurski also tried meeting Perry during her shows in Toronto, Orlando, Tampa, Chicago and Michigan within the past 20 days, according to the newspaper.

According to Perry’s director of security, Jurski is the same man who climbed to the 14th floor of a Miami Hotel last week, attempting to meet Perry.