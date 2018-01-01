Menu
Former “Dancing with the Stars” champion Rumer Willis is reportedly having her commemorative tattoo removed after her former partner Val Chmerkovskiy “moved on,” according to Page Six.


According to the gossip website’s sources, Willis got the tattoo after the duo won the ABC reality dancing competition in 2015, but began having it removed in November when Chmerkovskiy went public with his relationship with fellow “DWTS” pro Jenna Johnson.

“Rumer was so infatuated with Val when they won, she got this giant tattoo of them dancing together,” a source told the website. “Now she feels like a fool, so she’s now undergoing this painful tattoo removal.”

Page Six reports that Willis — who is oldest daughter of movie stars Demi Moore and Bruce Willis — was spotted leaving an LA tattoo removal facility with a bandage around her upper arm.

That same month she posted an advertisement for tattoo removal on Instagram which read, “Bad ink? It’s time for LaserAway!” The “Empire” actress captioned the image with “Thankful for @laseraway helping me make my tattoos disappear.”

The on and off relationship between “Dancing With the Stars” pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson appeared to have gotten more serious toward the end of 2017, according to PEOPLE.

The couple reportedly danced together at PEOPLE’s Ones to Watch Party, with Chmerkovskiy repeatedly referring to Johnson as “[his] girl.”

Back in August of 2017, Chmerkovskiy revealed that he was “in love,” with Johnson, as ET reports. “Yeah, is that what it’s called, the wedding bug? Or have I gained a different perspective on, you know, what love is and what happiness is?” he asked, before adding “You know, I’m in a great place, and I’m in love, and I’m very grateful for that.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” cast members both recently shared photos of themselves hanging out as a couple.

On July 30, Johnson shared a cuddly picture of the duo with their arms interlocked as they sat together on a bench. “Because he takes care of me when I’m sicker than a dog 😷🤧🤒,” she captioned the image.

Because he takes care of me when I'm sicker than a dog 😷🤧🤒

A post shared by Jenna Johnson (@dance10jenna) on

The next day, Chmerkovskiy shared a cute vacation snap of the couple beneath the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

so proud of mah lady. selfie stick and all. 👑#wcweveryday

A post shared by Valentin (@iamvalc) on

Heartbroken Rumer Willis wants to have her “DWTS” tattoo removed after her partner Val Chmerkovskiy “moved on.” LEFT: Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Fishbowl RIGHT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
