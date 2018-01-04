Heartbroken “Teen Mom 3” star Mackenzie McKee is asking for prayers after her mom was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer.
In a series of tweets, McKee explained what the family originally thought was bronchitis turned out to be three masses on mom Angie Douthit’s brain, a mass in her lungs and multiple blood clots.
“We are in shock and devastated,” wrote McKee. “She has brain surgery tomorrow. I’m sick. I’m too sick and want to wake up.”
According to a GoFundMe page shared my McKee, Douthit will undergo radiation treatments.
Family members were shocked by the news, since Douthit is so active, and cancer doesn’t run in their family.
“She is the healthiest person I know,” McKee told Us Weekly. “Eats healthier than me. Always organic. Doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink, she is a school teacher, so [she] has no money. She runs marathons and works out two to three times a day.”
Find you a tribe that pushes you. 1st and 2nd place winners in our age decision today with my mom and sisters. (They all beat me) and it was a diabetic awareness run 🏃💁🏼. Thanks Mom for always setting a good example of health and fitness in my life and thanks Gannon for running through the finish line with your momma.