Heartbroken “Teen Mom 3” star Mackenzie McKee is asking for prayers after her mom was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer.


In a series of tweets, McKee explained what the family originally thought was bronchitis turned out to be three masses on mom Angie Douthit’s brain, a mass in her lungs and multiple blood clots.

“We are in shock and devastated,” wrote McKee. “She has brain surgery tomorrow. I’m sick. I’m too sick and want to wake up.”

According to a GoFundMe page shared my McKee, Douthit will undergo radiation treatments.

Family members were shocked by the news, since Douthit is so active, and cancer doesn’t run in their family.

“She is the healthiest person I know,” McKee told Us Weekly. “Eats healthier than me. Always organic. Doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink, she is a school teacher, so [she] has no money. She runs marathons and works out two to three times a day.”

Jessica Sooknanan is the Editor of Hot Topics. Hot Topics, a top-rated TV show airing in Atlanta, Charlotte and Orlando, wraps the crazy viral stories of the week. Jessica is a graduate of the University of Georgia and joined the Rare team in 2016.
Lady Gaga is heating up a chilly new year in a sizzling new snapshot

Matt Lauer may be out at “TODAY,” but he’s reportedly still trying to keep a hand in how it’s run

You won’t be able to guess the actress behind this amazing transformation

The tumultuous custody battle between Jennifer Hudson and her ex-fiance has taken another dramatic turn

Princess Diana’s hairstylist shares the secret behind her iconic hairdo

