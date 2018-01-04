Heartbroken “Teen Mom 3” star Mackenzie McKee is asking for prayers after her mom was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer.

Haven’t cried this hard in over a ten years. — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) January 3, 2018





By far the worst night of my life. — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) January 3, 2018

In a series of tweets, McKee explained what the family originally thought was bronchitis turned out to be three masses on mom Angie Douthit’s brain, a mass in her lungs and multiple blood clots.

RELATED: Val Kilmer speaks about battle with throat cancer in interview

“We are in shock and devastated,” wrote McKee. “She has brain surgery tomorrow. I’m sick. I’m too sick and want to wake up.”

All prayer warriors. Please pray for my mom. What we thought was bronchitis turned out to be 3 masses on her brain, 1 large imone in her — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) January 3, 2018

Lungs and multiple blood clots. We are in shock and devastated. I she has brain surgery tomorrow. I’m sick. I’m so sick and want to wake up — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) January 3, 2018

According to a GoFundMe page shared my McKee, Douthit will undergo radiation treatments.

Family members were shocked by the news, since Douthit is so active, and cancer doesn’t run in their family.

“She is the healthiest person I know,” McKee told Us Weekly. “Eats healthier than me. Always organic. Doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink, she is a school teacher, so [she] has no money. She runs marathons and works out two to three times a day.”