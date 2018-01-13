We’re finally getting a look at the mystery man who’s got Mama June Shannon head over heels!

“He’s my rock and my best friend,” she told the publication. “We’re together 24 hours a day.”

The mother of four — Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 12, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 18, Jessica, 20, and Anna, 23 — gushed about her new beau, saying, “I mean it’s kind of weird that we don’t really have to do anything. We can just chill at the house, or chill with the kids, or just go to the store.”

“I’ve never been able to enjoy somebody as much as I have him,” she continued.

On the premiere of season two of “From Hot to Not,” her new man’s identity was finally revealed, and his name is Geno Doak, reported US Magazine.

“I have found love, y’all,” she says. “I have a great wonderful guy, Geno, and I feel like a kid again!”

Adding, “’Obviously, I love this motherf***er.”

Shannon, 42, revealed that she’d initially kept her construction worker beau under wraps from her family.

“Geno is the first guy that I’ve dated really seriously since I lost the weight. I’m trying to keep this one to myself to see how it’s going to work out. I’ve had some really terrible luck with guys, and I’ve got burnt. So it’s really hard for me to fully trust him right now.”

In the premiere episode, the couple reenacted Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze’s infamous pottery scene from “Ghost,” and it was adorable.

After a string of sour-noted relationships, it’s definitely a plus that the TV personality has found her happiness. The show on which she made her name, TLC’s “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” met a swift end in 2014 when — after her divorce with Matt “Sugar Bear” Thompson — she was accused of dating the man convicted of molesting her daughter, an allegation she staunchly denied. Shannon eventually reunited with Sugar Bear in an on-again, off-again affair that ended following an appearance on “Marriage Boot Camp” and her accusing him of physical abuse.

It seems the trouble of her past is long behind her, and this slimmed down, hot mama may have found her longterm papa.