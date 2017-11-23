Menu
instagram_meghan mccain dress Read this Next

Fans finally got a peek at Meghan McCain's wedding dress after her secret ceremony
Advertisement

Meghan Markle has reportedly wrapped up her time on “Suits” and felt nostalgic as she said goodbye to her cast and crew.

According to US Weekly, the actress, who is dating Prince Harry, has been “much more reserved” since her relationship went public in October 2016 but really soaked in the final moments playing Rachel Zane on the USA Network series.


“Meghan was extra pleasant on set and more personable, really engaged with the cast and crew,” a source told the publication. “The whole cast and crew were getting along better than ever. Having the end near made everyone nostalgic.”

RELATED: When it comes to choosing an engagement ring for Meghan Markle, don’t expect Prince Harry to go down the traditional route

Markle and her “Suits” co-star Patrick J. Adams are reportedly both making an exit from the series soon, and it was rumored that she packed up her Toronto apartment to prepare to make a move to London to be closer to Harry. She may even be planning to move into Harry’s two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage.

“When ‘Suits’ is over, so is Meghan’s life in Toronto,” a friend of Markle’s told the publication. “It’s the end of a really precious era, so she’s definitely sad to see it come to an end, but she’s also really excited about starting a new chapter with [Prince] Harry.”

There are reports that the couple are planning to wed as early as next summer after Harry’s brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Duchess Catherine welcome their third child together.

Here’s everything fans know about Meghan Markle’s reported final days on the set of “Suits” Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

Fans finally got a peek at Meghan McCain’s wedding dress after her secret ceremony
People

Fans finally got a peek at Meghan McCain’s wedding dress after her secret ceremony

,
Kelly Ripa celebrates Thanksgiving with a beautiful throwback featuring the whole family
People

Kelly Ripa celebrates Thanksgiving with a beautiful throwback featuring the whole family

,
“Law & Order: SVU” plans to tackle one of Hollywood’s biggest scandals in an upcoming episode
People

“Law & Order: SVU” plans to tackle one of Hollywood’s biggest scandals in an upcoming episode

,
Wait til you see the custom piece of jewelry Liam Hemsworth made for Miley Cyrus’ 25th birthday
People

Wait til you see the custom piece of jewelry Liam Hemsworth made for Miley Cyrus’ 25th birthday

,
Advertisement