Meghan Markle has reportedly wrapped up her time on “Suits” and felt nostalgic as she said goodbye to her cast and crew.

According to US Weekly, the actress, who is dating Prince Harry, has been “much more reserved” since her relationship went public in October 2016 but really soaked in the final moments playing Rachel Zane on the USA Network series.





“Meghan was extra pleasant on set and more personable, really engaged with the cast and crew,” a source told the publication. “The whole cast and crew were getting along better than ever. Having the end near made everyone nostalgic.”

Markle and her “Suits” co-star Patrick J. Adams are reportedly both making an exit from the series soon, and it was rumored that she packed up her Toronto apartment to prepare to make a move to London to be closer to Harry. She may even be planning to move into Harry’s two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage.

“When ‘Suits’ is over, so is Meghan’s life in Toronto,” a friend of Markle’s told the publication. “It’s the end of a really precious era, so she’s definitely sad to see it come to an end, but she’s also really excited about starting a new chapter with [Prince] Harry.”

There are reports that the couple are planning to wed as early as next summer after Harry’s brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Duchess Catherine welcome their third child together.