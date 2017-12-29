Abby Lee Miller may be behind bars, but she’s keeping busy.

The former “Dance Moms” star is busy serving a year and a day in a Victorville, CA prison, and according to reports, she’s working on her education.





Us Weekly confirmed that the 51-year-old dance coach received a personal finance certificate on December 15. Considering she was sentenced to 366 days for bankruptcy fraud, the course is definitely a move in the right direction. The personal finance class was part of a prison Release Preparation Program and she also successfully completed an Adult Continuing Education course, earning herself a real estate license. Once she’s out of custody, she’ll be recognized by the industries she’s not certified for.

In May, Miller was found guilty of attempting to hide $775,000 of income from her Lifetimes series and its spin-off, “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition,” during her bankruptcy proceedings. She’d been accused of allegedly hiding money in several accounts and, at one point, $120,000 in her friends’ luggage. In addition to doing time, she was ordered to pay a $40,000 fine and a $120,000 judgment.

She sat down with “The View” a few weeks before her July sentence began.

“I was stupid, uneducated, didn’t do the research myself. I was in the wrong. What I did was wrong,” she shared to Jedidiah Bila. “I’ve been told not to talk about it, because once they know, when they see this and they know, that’s what they’ll go after,” Miller said, adding, “I’m petrified.”

Although she’s hardly living large behind bars, Miller isn’t eating quite like a prison pauper. According to her recently revealed meal plan , her diet includes Sunday brunches, burger nights, Taco Mondays, roast beef and biscuit dinners, and a Friday fish fry featuring macaroni salad, fruit and peas.

Maybe soon she’ll be adding dance classes to her schedule — to burn it all off!