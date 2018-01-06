As the one-year anniversary of daughter Haley Joy’s adoption approaches, Hoda Kotb took to Instagram to share a touching message about the process through which she at long last became a mom.





The heartwarming picture features a newspaper comic showing three siblings, two brothers and one sister. In it, the sister turned towards one brother and says, “We came from Mommy’s tummy, but Joseph is adopted, so he came from mommy’s heart.”

Happy Saturday xxx A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jan 6, 2018 at 3:14am PST

RELATED: “Today” had something extra special to share with Hoda after her first week in Matt Lauer’s old chair

The “TODAY” host recently took an emotional look back at her first year of motherhood, saying she feels like her life really started in 2017.

“I was in a room — this room where I guess so many moms-to-be have waited for their child — and I was standing there, and I heard her outside the door,” she recalled the day she adopted Haley. “I heard her crying. And my heart was just pounding, and I thought to myself, ‘Oh, my God, I hear her.’ They opened up the door, and this woman walked in, holding her, and handed her to me. And literally, when they put her in my arms, it was like the missing piece. Without hesitation. She fit. I wept so hard that I worried they thought I was crazy.”

“That moment was the moment my heart felt at peace. I felt the most peaceful I’ve ever felt in my life right then, and every day since,” she continued. “I know motherhood has its trappings, but when you’ve waited as long as I have for it, you don’t think about that.”

Now, Kotb says Haley Joy is “the cure” to all that ails her because all she has to do is look at her precious baby girl, and all her problems “melt away.”

RELATED: Al Roker laid a verbal smackdown on a Twitter user who wasn’t impressed with Hoda Kotb’s promotion