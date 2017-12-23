Menu
Jonah Hill and brother Read this Next

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming
Advertisement

With the adoption of her first child, daughter Haley Joy, “The Today Show” host Hoda Kotb has had quite an eventful 2017. In a piece for “TODAY,” the proud mom reflected on her first year of motherhood.


“If I had to describe my year in one word, it would be rebirth, because I feel like my life started in 2017,” she wrote. “I feel like I had a life before, but I don’t remember it, and it seems incredibly insignificant compared to what happened in 2017.”

She declared this year the year she “figured out what mattered.” For the host, this past Valentine’s Day “changed everything” as it was the day she adopted her daughter, and meeting the little girl was her favorite memory of the year.

RELATED: Here’s who you’ll be seeing on “The Today Show” in Matt Lauer’s place for the “foreseeable future”

“I was in a room — this room where I guess so many moms-to-be have waited for their child — and I was standing there, and I heard her outside the door,” she recalled the emotional moment. “I heard her crying. And my heart was just pounding, and I thought to myself, ‘Oh, my God, I hear her.’ They opened up the door and this woman walked in, holding her, and handed her to me. And literally, when they put her in my arms, it was like the missing piece. Without hesitation. She fit. I wept so hard that I worried they thought I was crazy.”

“That moment was the moment my heart felt at peace. I felt the most peaceful I’ve ever felt in my life right then, and every day since,” she continued. “I know motherhood has its trappings, but when you’ve waited as long as I have for it, you don’t think about that.”

With almost a year of motherhood under her belt, Kotb admitted it’s nothing like what she imagined.

“I just didn’t know what I was capable of. I guess I didn’t know what was missing in my life,” she said. “I thought my life was full. I had great family, great friends, a great boyfriend, a great job. I have a great life! And sometimes you don’t know what you’re missing until you find it, and that’s really what happened. I didn’t realize how much of a hole I had in my heart, that only she could fill. It’s like a Haley-sized hole got filled. And she did it in one second.”

RELATED: Hoda Kotb has the time of her life in this “TODAY” underwater performance

Now, Kotb says Haley Joy is “the cure” to all that ails her because all she has to do is look at her precious baby girl, and all her problems “melt away.” She’s hoping that sense of peace follows her and her family into the new year.

“In 2018, I’m looking forward to more firsts with Haley,” Kotb wrote. “I didn’t think I’d have firsts at 53! I’m so excited about all of it. I love our family. One thing I’ve been trying to do, in a world of chaos, is make peace in our home. I want Haley to feel peaceful in our home. I want (my boyfriend) Joel to feel peaceful when he goes off to work. Let the world do what it does — I can’t do anything about that — but I can control one little thing.”

Hoda Kotb takes an emotional look back at her first year as the proud mom of baby girl Haley Joy Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

Dad-to-be John Stamos’s childhood Christmas photo proves he’s wanted a kid of his own for a long time
People

Dad-to-be John Stamos’s childhood Christmas photo proves he’s wanted a kid of his own for a long time

,
Eminem’s daughter, Hailie, is all grown up as she gets ready to celebrate her 22nd birthday
People

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie, is all grown up as she gets ready to celebrate her 22nd birthday

,
Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming
People

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

,
Actor Matt Damon is mourning this heartbreaking personal loss just days before Christmas
People

Actor Matt Damon is mourning this heartbreaking personal loss just days before Christmas

,
Advertisement