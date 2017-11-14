Menu
kurtley_beale/Instagram Read this Next

Prince William poses for hilariously awkward photo with a semi-nude athlete
Advertisement

42-year-old actress Drew Barrymore had some words of support for her fellow female performers as she spoke to reporters on the red carpet for the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Kings Theater in Brooklyn.


The “Charlie’s Angels” star lauded the women in her industry who have shared their sexual harassment experiences, PEOPLE reports. “I think the hope is that women are taking care of themselves and taking care of each other inadvertently,” she said. “I think for every woman that is brave, she’s also protecting another woman.”

Barrymore went on to claim that she has never been sexually assaulted, but she also had some theories as to why that is. “I was scrappy. Nobody messed with me,” she said. “I think it’s an extraordinary time for women and we have to encourage all of this strength.”

RELATED: Louis C.K. drops surprise statement about the NSFW allegations against him

Barrymore’s comments were made in response to the recent reports that multiple powerful and influential men — including producer Harvey Weinstein, Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey and universally-adored comedian Louis C.K., — have recently been accused of predatory sexual misconduct by women and men within the entertainment industry.

Barrymore currently can currently be seen on Netflix’s “Santa Clarita Diet,” a dark comedy series about a woman’s struggle to cope with flesh-eating urges — because she’s essentially a zombie.

Hollywood creeps be warned: Drew Barrymore isn’t gonna take your s**t Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Never feed your dog these 5 foods from your Thanksgiving table

Never feed your dog these 5 foods from your Thanksgiving table

Carson Daly pays tribute to his mother and Jimmy Fallon’s mother who were “fast friends” in life

Carson Daly pays tribute to his mother and Jimmy Fallon’s mother who were “fast friends” in life

Swedish meatballs aren’t really Thanksgiving food — but for Tyson, we made an exception

Swedish meatballs aren’t really Thanksgiving food — but for Tyson, we made an exception

Roy Moore just lost a big vote of confidence from Trump’s White House — here’s how it went down

Roy Moore just lost a big vote of confidence from Trump’s White House — here’s how it went down

Homeless man returns $10,000 check to woman who lost it

Homeless man returns $10,000 check to woman who lost it

Stories You Might Like

Prince William poses for hilariously awkward photo with a semi-nude athlete
People

Prince William poses for hilariously awkward photo with a semi-nude athlete

,
“We’re both not happy”: Popular TLC couple’s marriage may soon be over
People

“We’re both not happy”: Popular TLC couple’s marriage may soon be over

,
Demi Lovato Sings Masterful Rendition Of ‘Skyscraper’ On Live Lounge, And Twitter Is Floored
People

Demi Lovato Sings Masterful Rendition Of ‘Skyscraper’ On Live Lounge, And Twitter Is Floored

,
TLC network has shown Jill Duggar’s husband the door for good — over tweets
People

TLC network has shown Jill Duggar’s husband the door for good — over tweets

,
Advertisement