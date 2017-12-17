Menu
Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone was feeling festive on Saturday evening when he shared an adorable family photo featuring himself and two of his glamorous daughters, Sophia, 21, and Sistine, 19.


Stallone’s daughters stood either side of their Oscar-winning dad, who captioned the image, “At a family Christmas gathering last night… The girls are so lucky to spend time with dad, or do I have it backwards!

“I have it backwards!!!’ Stallone quipped on his Instagram account.

Back in January, Stallone publicly praised his girls when they appeared on the cover of Grazia magazine alongside their mother Jennifer Flavin.

“Very proud of you girls , And their mother,being on the cover of such a wonderful magazine…” Stallone wrote on Instagram.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos get goofy with their kids in new Christmas photo

Earlier this year, Stallone’s former wife and “Rocky IV” co-star, Brigitte Nielsen, countered the allegations of sexual assault made against her ex-husband by a woman who claims the actor forced her to have oral sex with him as his bodyguard, Michael De Luca, raped her in a Vegas hotel room when she was just 16 years old, according to TMZ.

“During the summer of 1986 we were newlyweds,” the 54-year-old Dane told TMZ. “I was inseparable with Sylvester when ‘Over the Top’ was being shot in Las Vegas. The story claims that at approximately 8:30 in the evening during the shoot of the movie the person claims she was in our suite at the Hilton Hotel,” she continued.

“This incident did not occur. Most of the day, I would watch him film, then we’d have dinner and go to our room. No other person was in the room with him, but me.”

At the time of the incident, the alleged victim said that she felt “very uncomfortable” by the incident, but felt that she had “no choice.” De Luca allegedly forced her to give him oral sex before penetrating her, while Stallone allegedly made her perform oral sex on him, reported the Daily Mail.

After the Daily Mail published the police report, Stallone himself categorically denied the accusations. “This is a ridiculous, categorically false story,” a spokesperson for the actor told TMZ. “No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

