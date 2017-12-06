Menu
A week after NBC fired him, disgraced anchor Matt Lauer is a shell of his former self
This season of “Mama June: From Not To Hot” is going to be a doozy!

In season 2 of her hit WEtv series, June will be switching places with daughter Alana (Honey Boo Boo) and entering the pageant world. Fans may remember that June first appeared on our TVs (and captured our hearts) when she was filmed coaching Alana on “Toddlers & Tiaras.” By the looks of this preview clip, Alana picked up a thing or two from her pageant days!


“You thought coach Mama June was rough, wait until you meet coach Alana,” June’s youngest daughter told the cameras.

This season will be full of ups and downs, following June since she shed an impressive 300 pounds in season 1. Love could possibly be in the air for June, as we see two of her daughters catching her kiss a mystery man! June will also face a custody dispute with ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson.

There is also a new addition coming to the family with Lauryn (Pumpkin’s) big pregnancy news. In August, the 17-year-old announced she was expecting her first child with her fiancé Joshua Efird.

“So now that the news is out, Me and Josh are expecting a little one ❤,” she wrote on Facebook following the news. “So happy to start this new adventure with him. I am so proud, Love you baby @josh_efird,” she wrote.

Season 2 of “Mama June: From Not to Hot” premieres Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.

