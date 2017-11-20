Diana Ross celebrated her American Music Awards honor, the Lifetime Achievement award, surrounded by her family.

The music legend was given the award on Sunday night and also delivered the performance of a lifetime when she invited her whole family, including her grandchildren and her daughter — AMAs host Tracee Ellis Ross — onstage to perform a medley of her greatest hits.





She performed such hits as “The Best Years of My Life,” “I’m Coming Out,” Take Me Higher,” “Ease on Down the Road” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” Her family joined her for the latter song.

Ross’s daughter, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, presented her mother with the award.

Ain't No Mountain too high for @DianaRoss & her family! HUGE Congratulations on receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award! #MsROSSxAMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/I5hve4TmCT — AMAs (@AMAs) November 20, 2017

“Mom, with no apology and in all of your power, with integrity, grace and generosity, you blazed a way, not just for us, your children, not just women, not just for black folk, not just for singers, actors, performers and entrepreneurs who want to control their own destiny, but for all of us! We are so proud to present you with the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement!”

Her grandchildren also presented her with her fanny pack and congratulated her before Ross addressed the audience.

“This is all about love. This is my family, and I’m sending love out there to each and everyone one of you — our global family. I’m so humbled. I love you so very much, and I think you know that. I really, really love you so very much and I will hold onto this beautiful honor. Thank you,” Ross said.