Menu
Screen Shot 2017-12-15 at 1.52.43 PM Read this Next

This beaming celebrity athlete dad is proving second chances are possible
Advertisement

Billie Lourd is remembering her late mother, Carrie Fisher, in a touching Instagram post.

The touching photo Lourd shared Friday shows the pair clinging to each other on the red carpet of a recent movie premiere.


The mother and daughter starred in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” back in 2015, and now Fisher’s last movie, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” premiered in theaters on Friday. Lourd said she will forever cherish those memories.

RELATED: Mark Hamill admits he and Carrie Fisher once “made out like teenagers” during the filming of “Star Wars”

“I’m a big believer of things happening for a reason and I think I ended up on that movie for a reason,” Lourd said in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres after losing her mother. “It was really incredible for us to get to have that experience together.”

Lourd lost both her mother and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, within one day of each other last year.

Fisher died after going into cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. She died four days later.

ℹ️ ♏️ℹ️💲💲 ✌🏼🅾️⛎

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on

Lourd has posted several tributes to her mother over the past year.

On Fisher’s birthday, she posted a photo of the two of them wearing matching night gowns when Lourde was a child.

In May, also shared another photo of her and her mother riding what appeared to be a train.

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on

Jessica Sooknanan About the author:
Jessica Sooknanan is the Editor of Hot Topics. Hot Topics, a top-rated TV show airing in Atlanta, Charlotte and Orlando, wraps the crazy viral stories of the week. Jessica is a graduate of the University of Georgia and joined the Rare team in 2016.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Toast to the holiday season with these sweet and festive Christmosas

Toast to the holiday season with these sweet and festive Christmosas

Mark Hamill tweets very strong words to people thinking about spoiling “The Last Jedi”

Mark Hamill tweets very strong words to people thinking about spoiling “The Last Jedi”

A Florida police officer used a taser on a middle school girl during an altercation

A Florida police officer used a taser on a middle school girl during an altercation

My husband and I learned a painful lesson about holiday travel with kids — don’t do what we did

My husband and I learned a painful lesson about holiday travel with kids — don’t do what we did

Omarosa goes to war with Robin Roberts after being called out on live TV

Omarosa goes to war with Robin Roberts after being called out on live TV

Despite his previous NSFW wardrobe malfunction, Lenny Kravitz still goes commando
People

Despite his previous NSFW wardrobe malfunction, Lenny Kravitz still goes commando

,
This beaming celebrity athlete dad is proving second chances are possible
People

This beaming celebrity athlete dad is proving second chances are possible

Bella Hadid bares it all in this sexy and scandalous Vogue Italia spread
People

Bella Hadid bares it all in this sexy and scandalous Vogue Italia spread

Mark Hamill tweets very strong words to people thinking about spoiling “The Last Jedi”
People

Mark Hamill tweets very strong words to people thinking about spoiling “The Last Jedi”

,
Advertisement