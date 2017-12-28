Menu
NBC has reportedly made changes to their policies ever since Matt Lauer was promptly fired from “TODAY” after sexual misconduct allegations.

Page Six reports that NBC now put in a policy that orders employees to report inappropriate relationships in the workplace, and if they do not, they could face termination.


“Romantic relationships at work are not exactly unusual, but now NBC says it is taking a zero-tolerance approach,” a source told the publication of the new policy. “Staffers have been told that if they find out about any affairs, romances, inappropriate relationships or behavior in the office, they have to report it to human resources, their superior or the company anti-harassment phone line. Staffers are shocked that they are now expected to snitch on their friends.”

“Plus, there’s been a series of ridiculous rules issued on other office conduct. One rule relates to hugging. If you wish to hug a colleague, you have to do a quick hug, then an immediate release and step away to avoid body contact,” the source added.

The policy comes just weeks after NBC News decided to require all employees to take an anti-harassment class following Lauer’s firing. Page Six reports that the investigation into the allegations against Lauer led to the network interviewing nearly 40 people.

Lauer was dismissed in November after a female colleague came forward with allegations against him stemming from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Following the allegations, Lauer released a statement apologizing for his actions.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have cause others by words and actions,” Lauer said in part, in the statement. “The last two days have forced me to take a hard look at my own flaws.”

In the wake of Matt Lauer’s firing, NBC made big changes to policies regarding employee conduct RW/MediaPunch/IPX
