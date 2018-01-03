DJ Khaled is normally about winning — but he’s switching it up this year to lose.

Pounds, that is.

The music producer turned influencer turned Snapchat motivational speaker is adding “Weight Watchers’s social media ambassador” to his already impressive resume.





RELATED: DJ Khaled had the car keys to success when he went undercover as a Lyft driver

PART 5. 🔑🔑 MAJOR KEY ALERT!!! 🔑🔑 In full 2018 mode…excited to be living this #WWFreestyle life with you. Down 20 pounds and ready for more. Come with me on my journey to greatness. Bless up Weight Watchers!!! #2018secured @WeightWatchers pic.twitter.com/xaKHpzX5cv — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) January 1, 2018

The company announced the partnership on New Year’s Day. According to a CEO Mindy Grossman, Khaled’s ambassadorship is meant to “enliven and inspire his community.” Considering shares in the company were already up eight percent by Tuesday according to Fortune, he’s definitely the right person for the job!

According to the DJ — who’s real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled — he’s already down 20 pounds since beginning the program.

Oprah, who serves as both a celebrity spokesperson and shareholder, welcomed him into the Weight Watcher’s family, tweeting “Welcome to #WWFreestyle. Can’t wait to see you #blessup this program ✌🏾👊🏾.”

RELATED: 4 things to do first thing in the morning to lose weight

Other fans of the music mogul and soon-to-be judge on Fox’s upcoming singing competition, “The Four,” are definitely excited to see him take on this new role. One user, Molly Mulshine (@mollymulshine) tweeted, “dj khaled is a weight watchers ambassador now! i adore this news,” in agreement with Perez Hilton who tweeted, “Of all the weight loss programs out there, I do think Weight Watchers makes a lot of sense!”

dj khaled is a weight watchers ambassador now! i adore this news https://t.co/3nVo9tWicu — Molly Mulshine (@mollymulshine) January 2, 2018

Of all the weight loss programs out there, I do think Weight Watchers makes a lot of sense! Good for him! Make that money! https://t.co/ycLwh2BAMc — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 2, 2018

For Khaled, his adorable little boy Asahd is all the motivation he needs to get fit.

“Weight Watchers is all about being great and being your best self. My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him,” said Khaled in a statement. “To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle.”