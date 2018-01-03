Menu
instagram_elton john Read this Next

Elton John laid his mother to rest in the most "perfect" and honorable funeral
Advertisement

DJ Khaled is normally about winning — but he’s switching it up this year to lose.

Pounds, that is.

The music producer turned influencer turned Snapchat motivational speaker is adding “Weight Watchers’s social media ambassador” to his already impressive resume.


RELATED: DJ Khaled had the car keys to success when he went undercover as a Lyft driver

The company announced the partnership on New Year’s Day. According to a CEO Mindy Grossman, Khaled’s ambassadorship is meant to “enliven and inspire his community.” Considering shares in the company were already up eight percent by Tuesday according to Fortune, he’s definitely the right person for the job!

According to the DJ — who’s real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled — he’s already down 20 pounds since beginning the program.

Oprah, who serves as both a celebrity spokesperson and shareholder,  welcomed him into the Weight Watcher’s family, tweeting “Welcome to #WWFreestyle. Can’t wait to see you #blessup this program ✌🏾👊🏾.”

RELATED: 4 things to do first thing in the morning to lose weight

Other fans of the music mogul and soon-to-be judge on Fox’s upcoming singing competition, “The Four,” are definitely excited to see him take on this new role. One user, Molly Mulshine (@mollymulshine) tweeted, “dj khaled is a weight watchers ambassador now! i adore this news,” in agreement with Perez Hilton who tweeted, “Of all the weight loss programs out there, I do think Weight Watchers makes a lot of sense!”

For Khaled, his adorable little boy Asahd is all the motivation he needs to get fit.

“Weight Watchers is all about being great and being your best self. My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him,” said Khaled in a statement. “To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle.”

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Princess Diana’s hairstylist shares the secret behind her iconic hairdo

Princess Diana’s hairstylist shares the secret behind her iconic hairdo

Working moms Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie reveal how they balance their families and busy careers

Working moms Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie reveal how they balance their families and busy careers

These tweets about “Black Mirror” are as ridiculous as they are relatable

These tweets about “Black Mirror” are as ridiculous as they are relatable

Elton John laid his mother to rest in the most “perfect” and honorable funeral

Elton John laid his mother to rest in the most “perfect” and honorable funeral

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her new husband Jeremy are kicking off 2018 with a bun in the oven

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her new husband Jeremy are kicking off 2018 with a bun in the oven

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement