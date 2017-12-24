Menu
“Comedy Central Roast Of Bob Saget” – Arrivals Read this Next

Nostalgic John Stamos shared the most adorable Christmas throwback from his days on "Full House"
Advertisement

Teresa Giudice and her family are just going to have to celebrate Christmas without Joe this year.

According to TMZ, Joe Giudice was transferred from a prison in Fort Dix, New Jersey, last month, and the reality star was forced to submit new paperwork for his visitors list at the new prison in Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, the paperwork process is moving slowly with the holidays fast approaching, so the reality star and the couple’s four children will not be able to visit their father for Christmas.


The tabloid reports that the family has planned a trip to Mexico for Christmas and will try to see Joe in the New Year.

RELATED: One “RHONJ” star is under fire after making a nasty comment to another castmate about Hitler

Joe began his 41-month sentence at at Federal Correction Institute, Fort Dix in March 2016. He is scheduled for release in March 2019.

In June, the couple faced infidelity rumors when it was rumored that Teresa was spotted with a New Jersey businessman as her husband served time.

“They’ve been pretty cozy, I’m going to say, in the last five months,” pal Kim DePaola said at the time. “I think Teresa has every right to go out and find somebody else. She should leave Joe.”

An attorney for the reality star denied the allegations saying, “They are 1,000 percent false and have been manufactured by attention-seeking lowlifes who have no moral compass. The only man in Teresa’s life is Joe Giudice. Period. End of story,” he said.

It looks like it’s going to be a blue, blue Christmas for Teresa and Joe Giudice’s family Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

Kelly Ripa showed “Live!” co-host Ryan Seacrest some love on his 43rd birthday
People

Kelly Ripa showed “Live!” co-host Ryan Seacrest some love on his 43rd birthday

,
Kris Jenner asked for a Porsche for Christmas, and one of her famous friends delivered — sort of
People

Kris Jenner asked for a Porsche for Christmas, and one of her famous friends delivered — sort of

,
Nostalgic John Stamos shared the most adorable Christmas throwback from his days on “Full House”
People

Nostalgic John Stamos shared the most adorable Christmas throwback from his days on “Full House”

,
Christina El Moussa reveals the one thing she “can’t wait” for this Christmas
People

Christina El Moussa reveals the one thing she “can’t wait” for this Christmas

,
Advertisement