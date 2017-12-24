Teresa Giudice and her family are just going to have to celebrate Christmas without Joe this year.

According to TMZ, Joe Giudice was transferred from a prison in Fort Dix, New Jersey, last month, and the reality star was forced to submit new paperwork for his visitors list at the new prison in Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, the paperwork process is moving slowly with the holidays fast approaching, so the reality star and the couple’s four children will not be able to visit their father for Christmas.





The tabloid reports that the family has planned a trip to Mexico for Christmas and will try to see Joe in the New Year.

RELATED: One “RHONJ” star is under fire after making a nasty comment to another castmate about Hitler

Joe began his 41-month sentence at at Federal Correction Institute, Fort Dix in March 2016. He is scheduled for release in March 2019.

In June, the couple faced infidelity rumors when it was rumored that Teresa was spotted with a New Jersey businessman as her husband served time.

“They’ve been pretty cozy, I’m going to say, in the last five months,” pal Kim DePaola said at the time. “I think Teresa has every right to go out and find somebody else. She should leave Joe.”

An attorney for the reality star denied the allegations saying, “They are 1,000 percent false and have been manufactured by attention-seeking lowlifes who have no moral compass. The only man in Teresa’s life is Joe Giudice. Period. End of story,” he said.