Disgraced “TODAY” anchor Matt Lauer has reportedly been kicked out of his Hamptons home by his wife, Annette Roque.

Lauer escaped New York City after he was fired in November, but the allegations of “inappropriate behavior” against him coming from multiple women were too much for Roque, and she forced him to leave their home, reports Page Six.





According to the report, Lauer is living in a house nearby in order to spend time with the couple’s children.

Roque has not yet filed for divorce from the former anchor, though sources close to the gossip column claim she is likely to go through with it soon. She previously filed for divorce from Lauer in 2006, citing “mental abuse, extreme mental and emotional distress, humiliation, torment and anxiety” as her reasons but decided to call it off just a few weeks later. It was rumored that she decided to call it off after Lauer offered her “millions more dollars” in a postnuptial agreement.

Lauer was fired from NBC News and “TODAY” in November after a female colleague came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against him stemming back from their coverage of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Following the allegations, Lauer released an apology which was read by former co-anchor Savannah Guthrie on a November broadcast.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC,” Lauer said in a statement.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” Lauer said. “I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly … repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job.”

He continued, “The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling … I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”