Pamela Anderson is saying goodbye to 2017 by sharing a daring image and an inspirational message on Instagram.

For what it’s worth… it’s never too late, or in my case too early, to be whoever you want to be,” the former “Baywatch” starlet captioned a black and white image of herself, in which she was leaving little to the imagination. “There’s no time limit. Start whenever you want. You can change or stay the same. There are no rules to this thing,” continued the 50-year-old mom. “We can make the best or the worst of it. I hope you make the best of it. I hope you see things that startle you. I hope you feel things you’ve never felt before. I hope you meet people who have a different point of view. I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you’re not, I hope you have the courage to start over again,” she concluded, before crediting the author she had quoted with the hashtag #fscottfitzgerald.





RELATED: Demi Lovato shows the world what the back of her bathing suit looks like

Earlier this year, the world was shocked to realize that Pam’s baby boy Brandon Lee was all grown up!

The 21-year-old son of Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee joined his mega-famous mom on the red carpet at the Shepherd Conservation Society’s 40th Anniversary Gala for the Oceans in Beverly Hills, according to PEOPLE. The two posed together and smiled for the paps as they enjoyed their mother-son night on the town.

The most generous soul I know. A post shared by Brandon Thomas Lee (@brandonthomaslee) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Brandon had recently celebrated the big 2-1 in Vegas with his father.

After the big weekend, Brandon took to Instagram and looked pretty tired with his dear old dad sitting in front of a private jet.

“We make it through the Weekend,” he wrote alongside the pic. “Great way to wrap up my Bday.”