"DWTS" pro Sharna Burgess has taken to Twitter to defend an alleged celebrity sex offender
Shannon Beador has officially filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years, David Beador.

In October, the former couple announced they were separating and on Dec. 4, she went through with filing for the divorce.


“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the reality star said at the time. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

The couple share three daughters: Sophie, 15, and twins Stella and Adeline, 12.

“This has been a miserable marriage for Shannon for a very long time. David wanted out. Shannon couldn’t take it any longer and has decided that this is best for the kids and her health,” a source told E! News of the split. “Shannon is very distraught and is trying to every possible way to keep it together for the sake of her kids.”

Beador got emotional on a November taping of “Watch What Happens Live” when she opened up about her relationship with David.

“I’ve been having good days and bad days,” she said through tears. “Like, last week I saw he took his wedding ring off, and that’s inevitable, but it’s just making the adjustment.”

Despite the heartache, Beador tried her best to remain positive. “It’s all good. This had to happen and good times are ahead.”

