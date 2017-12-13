Happy Hanukkah! Ivanka Trump and her family kicked off the first night of the Festival of Lights on Tuesday, and she shared some festive family photos to celebrate.





“Tonight, as we light the menorah, Jared, Arabella, Joseph, Theodore and I wish everyone celebrating a Happy Hanukkah!” she wrote on Instagram as a caption for a photo album featuring last week’s Hanukkah celebration at the White House.

The photos show Arabella and Joseph lighting the menorah with Vice President Mike Pence in the background and the whole family standing at attention while President Trump addresses the press and citizens at home.

Later that evening, the first daughter shared another snapshot of the entire family, this time in what appears to be their home. In the picture, Trump, husband Jared Kushner and their three kids gather around a table and smile for the camera with a lit menorah displayed in front of them.

“Happy Chanukah!” she captioned the post.

Last week, the president hosted a Hanukkah party at the White House just after announcing that the United States would officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“Hanukkah is a time for Jewish families around the world to celebrate the miracles of the past and the promises of the future,” President Trump said at the time. “We are proud to stand with the people of Israel and renew our enduring bond.”

“And right now I’m thinking about what’s going on and the love that’s all over Israel and all about Jerusalem,” he added.

