Menu
GettyImages-186447537 Read this Next

The "TODAY Show" is thriving in the wake of Matt Lauer's ousting, and they have the ratings to prove it
Advertisement

Happy Hanukkah! Ivanka Trump and her family kicked off the first night of the Festival of Lights on Tuesday, and she shared some festive family photos to celebrate.


“Tonight, as we light the menorah, Jared, Arabella, Joseph, Theodore and I wish everyone celebrating a Happy Hanukkah!” she wrote on Instagram as a caption for a photo album featuring last week’s Hanukkah celebration at the White House.

The photos show Arabella and Joseph lighting the menorah with Vice President Mike Pence in the background and the whole family standing at attention while President Trump addresses the press and citizens at home.

RELATED: When given the chance years ago, Meghan Markle couldn’t have praised Ivanka Trump more

Later that evening, the first daughter shared another snapshot of the entire family, this time in what appears to be their home. In the picture, Trump, husband Jared Kushner and their three kids gather around a table and smile for the camera with a lit menorah displayed in front of them.

Happy Chanukah!

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

“Happy Chanukah!” she captioned the post.

Last week, the president hosted a Hanukkah party at the White House just after announcing that the United States would officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“Hanukkah is a time for Jewish families around the world to celebrate the miracles of the past and the promises of the future,” President Trump said at the time. “We are proud to stand with the people of Israel and renew our enduring bond.”

“And right now I’m thinking about what’s going on and the love that’s all over Israel and all about Jerusalem,” he added.

RELATED: Ivanka Trump posted an adorable photo with her kids, and people flipped out

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

James Corden got an extra special gift for Christmas in the latest “Carpool Karaoke”

James Corden got an extra special gift for Christmas in the latest “Carpool Karaoke”

Kathy Griffin just did a complete 180 on her apology for the mock beheading, and went a step further

Kathy Griffin just did a complete 180 on her apology for the mock beheading, and went a step further

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

‘Tis the season for celebrities to rock their wonderful ugly Christmas sweaters

‘Tis the season for celebrities to rock their wonderful ugly Christmas sweaters

The “TODAY Show” is thriving in the wake of Matt Lauer’s ousting, and they have the ratings to prove it
People

The “TODAY Show” is thriving in the wake of Matt Lauer’s ousting, and they have the ratings to prove it

,
James Corden got an extra special gift for Christmas in the latest “Carpool Karaoke”
People

James Corden got an extra special gift for Christmas in the latest “Carpool Karaoke”

,
Momager Kris Jenner buys a new house across the street from Kim and Kanye
People

Momager Kris Jenner buys a new house across the street from Kim and Kanye

,
Fans are rallying around this adored Travel Channel host after he shared news of a devastating diagnosis
People

Fans are rallying around this adored Travel Channel host after he shared news of a devastating diagnosis

,
Advertisement