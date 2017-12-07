In a bizarre show of internet rage, people got offended at Ivanka Trump’s innocent family photos.

The first daughter took to to her social media accounts with photos of herself and her three children. Ivanka, 36, was wearing a red, designer gown in her living room while her Arabella, Joseph, 4, and Theodore, 1, played underneath her skirt. Another image shared on Instagram similarly featured her youngest child peeking out from her gown as she posed for the camera.





RELATED: Ivanka Trump comes to her little brother Barron’s defense in the face of online attacks

Both images were captioned with “Peak-a-boo!” and were liked by over 300,000 people. Even so, there were plenty of people who felt the need to slam the fashion mogul mercilessly for supposedly being “inappropriate.”

User Anna Maltese tweeted, “It never occurred to you that this weirdly staged photo – your kids awkwardly shoehorned into using your evening gown as a tent so you could use them as props to cosplay being a giddy rich mom – would be especially weird given your dad’s pervy comments about you, did it?”

It never occurred to you that this weirdly staged photo – your kids awkwardly shoehorned into using your evening gown as a tent so you could use them as props to cosplay being a giddy rich mom – would be especially weird given your dad's pervy comments about you, did it? — Anna Maltese 🏹 (@MalteseAnna) December 6, 2017

Another user accused, “Letting them see up under your dress. Starting them young I see. Pray they don’t grab anything. <.<”

Letting them see up under your dress. Starting them young I see. Pray they don't grab anything. <.< — Author EV Emmons (@EVEmmons) December 6, 2017

Don’t we all fool around with our kids while wearing evening gowns? — Laura Kumin (@MotherWouldKnow) December 6, 2017

The shocking comments were joined by people who taunted her for using “peak” rather than “peek” in her caption.

One user commented mocked Trump’s education, saying, “My My 7 year old just peeked over my shoulder, read this and said ‘That’s “peak” like a mountain, not “peek” like “I see you”.’ God bless our public ed system.”

My 7 year old just peeked over my shoulder, read this and said "That's 'peak' like a mountain, not 'peek' like 'I see you'." God bless our public ed system. — Nolamama69 (@Nolamama69) December 6, 2017

You can’t even spell. By the way, this picture is creepy 😱 — CoraMae (@CoraMaeT) December 6, 2017

PEEK. And you were supposedly the smart one. I know I know. Your lawyer wrote that tweet. — ab (@AKBKMR) December 6, 2017

RELATED: Alabama Democrat uses Ivanka Trump’s words in a new ad attacking Roy Moore

This wasn’t the first time the public has mocked Ivanka after a social media post. When her son Theodore turned 8 months old, the proud mama shared a photo of him, wishing him a happy birthday, she was cruelly attacked. “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert dedicated a segment of his show to critiquing her word choice — among other language complaints, as reported by Vanity Fair.

“Happy birthday?” he jeered. “He’s 8 months old. Either Ivanka doesn’t get how birthdays work, or — and this is possible — do rich people get more birthdays than we do?”

Considering Ivanka was simply sharing a lovely moment with her kids, it’s a surprise that people would have anything to say — especially with such awful.

Neither the president’s daughter nor anyone from her family has not responded to the online attacks.

“This is sweet and if anyone thinks anything other than that you’re the one that needs help!” said one commenter.