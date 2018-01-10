Happy birthday, Jared Kushner!

On Jan. 10, the senior advisor to the president and husband to First Daughter Ivanka Trump celebrated his 37th birthday, and she was among the first to share birthday wishes on social media.





Sharing a photo of the two together, Trump wrote, “Happy birthday, Jared! Thank you for being the most amazing father, husband, and best friend I could have dreamed of. Here’s to you! .”

Most fans were quick to give Kushner birthday blessings in the Instagram comments section, with wishes such as, “I wish your family the best, and may the Lord protect your family, oh happy blessed birthday to your husband.”

Another fan wrote, “Happy birthday Jared you have a blessed wonderful family.”

But other fans were confused by Trump’s choice of photo. In the picture, Kushner is all smiles next to his wife, who appears to be cradling her baby bump in a pale pink frock. The photo made fans question if the first daughter was trying to announce that her children, Arabella, Joseph and Theodore, were going to have another sibling soon.

RELATED: The internet fired back when Ivanka Trump shared her praise for Oprah’s Golden Globes speech

“What?? Another baby?? This is amazing,” one fan wrote.

“I hope you’re pregnant again! Love you pregnant and all your beautiful babies!” a second supporter chimed in.

“Are you expecting or is this an old picture? @ivankatrump if so congratulations!! You’re a fantastic mother and inspiration to women!!” wrote another commenter.

Trump has not commented on her choice of photo, though she does not appear to be expecting (or at least this far along) in a recent photo snapped on New Year’s Eve 2017.

The First Daughter later updated the caption adding, “#Thowback 📷” to assure fans she is not expecting. Perhaps she just really likes the photo of the two of them together!