Joanna Gaines spills on the pain she endured during this seemingly blissful cover shoot
You’ll never know where you’ll be when inspiration strikes. For J.K. Rowling, she was 30,000 feet in the air.

Rowling, the author of the notoriously famous “Harry Potter” book series, admits that she came up with the Hogwarts houses on the back of a vomit bag on an airplane.


“The best thing I ever wrote was on an aeroplane sickbag,” Rowling tweeted. “Came up with the Hogwarts houses on it.”

The Hogwarts houses include Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin. She didn’t go into any more detail, which left fans pining for more information.

“Was it empty?” asked one Twitter user.

“So we’ve heard what you’ve written on, but how about the weirdest place you’ve written in? and what did you write about? love from Australia!” asked another user.

Rowling, known the be vocal on Twitter, tweeted the piece of history in response to a thread started by author Ruth Ware about writing habits.

“Apropos of nothing in particular, I keep seeing posts about ‘you MUST do this and it will improve your work’ or ‘REAL writers do this, if you don’t you’re not a real writer.’ I have never seen a tweet like this that I agreed with,” Ware wrote.

Rowling chimed in, saying, “I agree with every word of this brief thread!” She added, “[E]xcept the bit about the notebook. I’ve usually got a notebook with me. However, that just goes to show that ‘real’ writers do, indeed, have different practises that work for them.”

