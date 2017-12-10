James Franco’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting sent had barely gotten started when his opening monologue was gatecrashed by a couple of old friends and a comedy genius.





The “Disaster Artist” actor decided to forgo the topical spiel to which guest-hosts usually subject the audience. Instead, he took a few questions from the crowd.

After answering a few simple queries, Franco became distracted by the sight of a familiar face — his long-time friend and colleague Seth Rogen was sitting in the audience!

“I’m just here to see the show in general; I didn’t know you were hosting it. I put my name in the lottery for ‘SNL’ tickets, and this was the week I got it,” Rogen said. “Luckily, I’m a huge SZA fan,” he added, referencing the episode’s musical guest.

The pair then started arguing about why Franco had hosted the show more times than Rogen — who has hosted two “SNL” episodes to Franco’s four.

“Why don’t you ask Seth why the movies I do on my own like ‘127 Hours’ get nominated for Oscars, and the movies I do with Seth get nominated for a Stoner Award?” Franco quipped.

At this point, another familiar face showed up, another member of Rogen and Franco’s crew: Franco’s fellow Oscar nominee, Jonah Hill.

Thing got really ridiculous when Franco noticed comedy legend Steve Martin sitting in the balcony drinking a large soda.

“James, I want you to know, I used to stand on that very spot, right where you’re standing,” he said. “I used to host ‘Saturday Night Live,’ I used to be the center of attention, and I gotta say: I resent it, just a little bit,” Martin yelled from above.

Needless to say, the internet was absolutely thrilled with these surprise appearances.

"Why is Steve Martin here?" – James Franco I have a better question. Why hasn't Steve Martin AGED?! #snl — Nola Lightman 🐶🌎🌳 (@NolaLightman) December 10, 2017

I went to SNL and it was the greatest!!! I was seated directly behind Bill Nye the Science Guy AND I talked to Steve Martin AND James Franco was incredible I am so happy!! How is this my life?!?! — Taylor Curtis (@taylorcurtis97) December 10, 2017

The cameos didn’t stop there. Later in the episode, Franco’s brother and fellow actor Dave Franco popped up in the “Reunion” skit.