An actor you may have seen in "Walker, Texas Ranger" and "Dances With Wolves" has sadly died at 55
James Franco’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting sent had barely gotten started when his opening monologue was gatecrashed by a couple of old friends and a comedy genius.


The “Disaster Artist” actor decided to forgo the topical spiel to which guest-hosts usually subject the audience. Instead, he took a few questions from the crowd.

After answering a few simple queries, Franco became distracted by the sight of a familiar face — his long-time friend and colleague Seth Rogen was sitting in the audience!

“I’m just here to see the show in general; I didn’t know you were hosting it. I put my name in the lottery for ‘SNL’ tickets, and this was the week I got it,” Rogen said. “Luckily, I’m a huge SZA fan,” he added, referencing the episode’s musical guest.

The pair then started arguing about why Franco had hosted the show more times than Rogen — who has hosted two “SNL” episodes to Franco’s four.

“Why don’t you ask Seth why the movies I do on my own like ‘127 Hours’ get nominated for Oscars, and the movies I do with Seth get nominated for a Stoner Award?” Franco quipped.

At this point, another familiar face showed up, another member of Rogen and Franco’s crew: Franco’s fellow Oscar nominee, Jonah Hill.

Thing got really ridiculous when Franco noticed comedy legend Steve Martin sitting in the balcony drinking a large soda.

“James, I want you to know, I used to stand on that very spot, right where you’re standing,” he said. “I used to host ‘Saturday Night Live,’ I used to be the center of attention, and I gotta say: I resent it, just a little bit,” Martin yelled from above.

Needless to say, the internet was absolutely thrilled with these surprise appearances.

The cameos didn’t stop there. Later in the episode, Franco’s brother and fellow actor Dave Franco popped up in the “Reunion” skit.

