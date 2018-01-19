It seems that Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin really have done and seen it all!

On Thursday night, the dynamic duo from “Grace and Frankie” appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and spilled a lot of secrets from their pasts in a silly game of “Never Have I Ever” or known as “Wine To Five.”





Host Andy Cohen hit the ladies with several hard hitting questions like, “Never have I ever been high or drunk at an award show,” and “Never have I ever passed gas in the middle of a scene,” or the juicy, “Never have I ever hooked up with a fan back in the day.” Things were off to a slow start when the ladies tried to process the rules of the game but then the real drinking fun began!

And, let’s just say, by the end of the game, both ladies needed a refill!

Tomlin revealed that she once confronted a critic who said she was “horse-faced” in her film “Nashville.”

“I think we all know who it was,” she said. “I’m not going to say.”

“Rex Reed?” Cohen pressed.

It apparently didn’t take much convincing for Tomlin to name names because she answered, “no, John Simon.”