Jane Fonda was joined by her “favorite ex-husband” Ted Turner and friends to celebrate her 80th birthday at The Whitley in Atlanta Saturday night.





James Taylor and Carole King performed and then helped Jane blow out candles.

Other famous friends at the “Eight Decades of Jane” celebration included including actresses Rosanna Arquette and Catherine Keener, playwright Eve Ensler and Spanx founder Sarah Blakely.

RELATED: Jane Fonda makes controversial statement about women who were abused by Harvey Weinstein

Fonda’s son, Troy Garity, was also among the 228 guests.

The Associated Press reported that the event recognized Fonda’s achievements throughout her life and also raised $1.3 million for Fonda’s Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential foundation, which she created in 1995.

More information on the event and Fonda’s GCAPP foundation can be found at myAJC.com.