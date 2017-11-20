Menu
Aly Raisman went off on victim shamers in a harsh post on Instagram
Pink has done it again!

On Nov. 19, the singer slayed the American Music Awards with this death-defying performance. For her song “Beautiful Trauma,” Pink didn’t take to the traditional stage. Nope. Instead, she performed the entire song on the side of the J.W. Marriott hotel in Los Angeles!


Pink took to the side of the building with her backup dancers as she flowed and danced on the building. A few lucky hotel guests even looked out their windows to see the singer’s performance.

Fans (including some of the most famous faces) were quick to take to social media, applauding the performance.

The song is the title track of her newest album, which also features her other hit, “What About Us?.” She wasn’t nominated for an award last night, but does it really matter? She totally stole the show!

