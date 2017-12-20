Jenna Dewan Tatum dressed up as “Jenna Claus” to share some love with shelter animals who need loving homes this holiday season.

The actress and mom to two shelter dogs recently visited Bark n’ Bitches, an animal adoption center in Los Angeles.





“I want to do everything I can to get the world out about how wonderful it is to adopt. Don’t shop! Adopt!” said Dewan Tatum.

In the video posted to YouTube, Dewan Tatum is seen loving on some really cute looking pooches, feeding them treats and giving them kisses.

“If you are not able to adopt this holiday season, there are so many things you can do,” said Dewan Tatum. “You can volunteer. You can volunteer your time, your money, you can take them on walks. I do that a lot with Everly, and she loves it. And just find these incredible places and support them any way you can.”