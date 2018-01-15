Jennifer Garner’s 5-year-old son is on a mission to spread some love.

The “Pearl Harbor” star took to Instagram with a picture of a sweet note her youngest of three left in a library book.





“When the librarian finds a love note your son tucked into a picture book..” Jennifer captioned the photo along with several hashtags, #actsofkindness, #spreadlove, #belikemlkjr, and #lovenote. Samuel, her son, wrote, “Hello, you are loved. I believe in you,” in his adorable handwriting. The tyke added a heart at the bottom to sum up the sentiment.

The librarian who came across the note must’ve been touched, because the message is something everyone — kids and adults alike — should absolutely hear!

Garner and her ex-husband — parents to Samuel, Seraphina Rose, 9, and Violet Anne, 12, — split in 2015 after a decade of marriage, although the divorce was not officially finalized until 2017. While no specific reason was given for the split, multiple reports of Affleck’s infidelity began to emerge in the aftermath, one of which claimed Affleck had been having an affair with the nanny of their three children, Christine Ouzounian — an allegation Affleck denied.

After playing a wife dealing with infidelity in one of her latest films, “The Tribes of Palos Verdes,” Garner spoke with Entertainment Tonight about switching off her real life roles and focusing on acting in emotional scenes.

“Any time that you’re playing someone who is going through something, you have to just figure it out, and you actually — believe it or not — don’t use your own life as much as you might think,” said Garner. “It really is its own bear to get through.”

“You just get into that place. That’s your job, and then you shake it off, because you have to go home and raise your kids,” she explained. “It’s just like any other time I do a scene with an emotional place.”