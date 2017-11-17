“American Idol” alum and current judge on “The Voice” Jennifer Hudson has obtained a protective order against her now ex-fiancé, David Otunga, after calling it quits on their relationship.





PEOPLE confirmed the news with a statement from Hudson’s rep.

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” the rep said. “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone addresses recently revealed sexual assault allegations from a teen girl

The couple were engaged in September 2008 after nearly a year of dating. They welcomed their son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., 8, in August 2009. The engagement news came just before Hudson’s mother, Darnell Donerson, and her brother Jason Hudson were found dead from a gunshot wound in a Chicago home. Her 7-year-old nephew was also found dead and her former brother-in-law William Balfour was convicted of the murders in 2012.

Ortunga’s attorney denied any abuse allegations in a statement to the publication.

“Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child,” the statement read.

TMZ reports that Otunga’s attorney, Tracy Rizzo also stated, “As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim.”