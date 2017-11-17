Menu
THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS Atlanta Red Carpet Screening and After Party Hosted by Ludacris Read this Next

Tyrese Gibson may want to stop spending as his financial problems continue to grow
Advertisement

“American Idol” alum and current judge on “The Voice” Jennifer Hudson has obtained a protective order against her now ex-fiancé, David Otunga, after calling it quits on their relationship.


PEOPLE confirmed the news with a statement from Hudson’s rep.

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” the rep said. “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone addresses recently revealed sexual assault allegations from a teen girl

The couple were engaged in September 2008 after nearly a year of dating. They welcomed their son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., 8, in August 2009. The engagement news came just before Hudson’s mother, Darnell Donerson, and her brother Jason Hudson were found dead from a gunshot wound in a Chicago home. Her 7-year-old nephew was also found dead and her former brother-in-law William Balfour was convicted of the murders in 2012.

Ortunga’s attorney denied any abuse allegations in a statement to the publication.

“Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child,” the statement read.

TMZ reports that Otunga’s attorney, Tracy Rizzo also stated, “As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim.”

Jennifer Hudson gets protective order against her fiancé as their relationship comes to an end Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Tyson overcomes his fear of touching raw meat to make Big Mama’s apple bottom bird for Thanksgiving

Tyson overcomes his fear of touching raw meat to make Big Mama’s apple bottom bird for Thanksgiving

Kathy Griffin retaliates against Andy Cohen with NSFW allegations that appeared in her inbox

Kathy Griffin retaliates against Andy Cohen with NSFW allegations that appeared in her inbox

President Trump chimes in on Senator Franken’s groping photo and it is a doozy

President Trump chimes in on Senator Franken’s groping photo and it is a doozy

Al Franken’s accuser fights back tears while explaining how she hopes to better the world for her kids

Al Franken’s accuser fights back tears while explaining how she hopes to better the world for her kids

Sylvester Stallone accused of shockingly graphic acts against a 16-year-old in newly uncovered police reports

Sylvester Stallone accused of shockingly graphic acts against a 16-year-old in newly uncovered police reports

Stories You Might Like

Kathy Griffin retaliates against Andy Cohen with NSFW allegations that appeared in her inbox
People

Kathy Griffin retaliates against Andy Cohen with NSFW allegations that appeared in her inbox

,
Tyrese Gibson may want to stop spending as his financial problems continue to grow
People

Tyrese Gibson may want to stop spending as his financial problems continue to grow

,
Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone
People

Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone

,
Hollywood creeps be warned: Drew Barrymore isn’t gonna take your s**t
People

Hollywood creeps be warned: Drew Barrymore isn’t gonna take your s**t

,
Advertisement