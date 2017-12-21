Menu
Hollywood funnyman Jerry O’Connell has very high hopes for his two daughters!

“They can date anyone they want when they grow up, but I’m using this Meghan Markle thing as a point of reference for them,” the 43-year-old actor recently told US Weekly. “‘Guys this is what I’m talking about. Meghan and a prince. This is what I expect.’ That’s the bar now. I would be cool with them marrying a royal. Anytime Meghan Markle is on the news, I point to them and go, ‘Girls there she is. That’s a princess. That’s what I’m talking about.’ I’m trying to motivate them.”


Much like Meghan Markle, O’Connell’s daughters are being raised in Los Angeles, a fact that isn’t lost on the “Stand By Me” star.

“That girl is from L.A. My kids are from L.A.,” he joked. “Let’s do this!”

O’Connell admits that he and he his supermodel wife Rebecca Romijn are really stoked for Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

“We’re actually super stoked for that wedding. May 19th!” he confessed. “My wife and I are going to throw a party. I’m dressing up. I’ll be serving Pimms or whatever they drink over there. Tea and Pimms.”

As far as future projects are concerned, O’Connell is enthusiastic about his upcoming gig as the host of the AKC National Championship Dog Show presented by Royal Canin, but he’s definitely more of a cat person.

“I love my cats. I sleep with them,” he told the magazine. “My wife lets our dogs in the bed well so I get about 8 inches to sleep on. I could sleep on a balance beam. If you get up to go to the bathroom, that’s it. They take your space. You’re sleeping in the dog bed or get better get out the sleeping bag!”

Norman Quarrinton
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival
