Jessica Alba’s daughters have got their little brother’s back!

The actress turned entrepreneur posted an adorable video of her daughters — Honor, 9, and Haven, 6 — lovingly holding their new 8-day-old brother. In the precious clips, Baby Hayes’ “big sissies” give him smooches while he sleeps, and at one point, the infant flashes a charming grin.





“Oh my gosh, he’s smiling!” sister Honor says in the second.

Aw 💙 A post shared by Jessica Marie Alba ❇️ (@dailyjessicaalba) on Jan 8, 2018 at 11:37pm PST

Alba and her husband of nearly a decade Cash Warren welcomed their third child on the last day of 2017. The showed off their newborn son in an Instagram photo.

“Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!!” the actress captioned the photo of her little man. “Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. 👶🏽💙 #familyof5.”

Not long after, Warren took to social media to welcome his baby son with a sweet caption.

“Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early, but we couldn’t be any happier.”

“Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know … you’re so lucky to have her by your side,” he added. “You have two amazing sisters who already adore you, and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way.”

Hayes is likely the last member to join the Alba-Warren brood. The Honest Company founder revealed to Extra back in November that after baby number 3, she was “done, done, done!”

She continued, “Yeah, my friend was like, ‘You are gonna have another,’ and I’m like, ‘No, I’m not … ‘ I just want a healthy baby … We’re good — three is good.”