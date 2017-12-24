Menu
Outspoken Jessica Chastain let the LA Times have it following their cover story which features only white female actresses.

Twitter user Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) pointed it out on Twitter which lead the actress to share some of her opinions on social media about the Times and accused them of being noninclusive.


“Honestly as an outspoken voice for equality how do you pose for a photo like this and not feel absolutely mortified by the blatant exclusion? How is it possible to not understand the msg this photo sends?” Caroll wrote.

Chastain responded to the fan adding, “Its a sad look that there’s no WOC [women of color] in this pic of us promoting our female lead films. The industry needs to become more inclusive in its storytelling. What were your favorite WOC lead films this year? I LOVED @salmahayek in #BeatriceAtDinner.”

She continued, “Its TERRIBLE that I can’t think of at least 5 female lead films with woc this year.”

“In 12 months there’s not even 5?!” Chastain concluded.

When fans responded by naming some of their favorite actresses, Chastain applauded each one of them but pointed out that they were cast in supporting roles.

“Good point. Overall I think there needs to be more lead roles for diverse women. was hilarious in Girls Trip too. Looking forward to her getting some acclaim for her awesomeness,” one fan wrote.

Chastain responded, “Yes she was HYSTERICAL but a supporting character.”

Another fan wrote, “In all fairness, Viola Davis should have been in this picture.”

The actress added, “Maybe Im wrong, but I dont think that she was a female lead this year.”

Fans continued to speak out about female actresses of color whom they admired this year in film.

Jessica Chastain just spoke out about controversial LA Times cover celebrating women in Hollywood Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
