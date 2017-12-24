Outspoken Jessica Chastain let the LA Times have it following their cover story which features only white female actresses.

Twitter user Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) pointed it out on Twitter which lead the actress to share some of her opinions on social media about the Times and accused them of being noninclusive.





“Honestly @ jes_chastain as an outspoken voice for equality how do you pose for a photo like this and not feel absolutely mortified by the blatant exclusion? How is it possible to not understand the msg this photo sends?” Caroll wrote.

Honestly @jes_chastain as an outspoken voice for equality how do you pose for a photo like this and not feel absolutely mortified by the blatant exclusion? How is it possible to not understand the msg this photo sends? pic.twitter.com/nb8caRfVL6 — Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) December 22, 2017

Chastain responded to the fan adding, “Its a sad look that there’s no WOC [women of color] in this pic of us promoting our female lead films. The industry needs to become more inclusive in its storytelling. What were your favorite WOC lead films this year? I LOVED @salmahayek in # BeatriceAtDinner.”

Its a sad look that there's no WOC in this pic of us promoting our female lead films. The industry needs to become more inclusive in its storytelling. What were your favorite WOC lead films this year? I LOVED @salmahayek in #BeatriceAtDinner https://t.co/tzoijwy88q — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 24, 2017

She continued, “Its TERRIBLE that I can’t think of at least 5 female lead films with woc this year.”

“In 12 months there’s not even 5?!” Chastain concluded.

Its TERRIBLE that I can't think of at least 5 female lead films with woc this year. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 24, 2017

In 12 months there's not even 5?! — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 24, 2017

When fans responded by naming some of their favorite actresses, Chastain applauded each one of them but pointed out that they were cast in supporting roles.

“Good point. Overall I think there needs to be more lead roles for diverse women. @ TiffanyHaddish was hilarious in Girls Trip too. Looking forward to her getting some acclaim for her awesomeness,” one fan wrote.

Chastain responded, “Yes she was HYSTERICAL but a supporting character.”

Another fan wrote, “In all fairness, Viola Davis should have been in this picture.”

The actress added, “Maybe Im wrong, but I dont think that she was a female lead this year.”

Fans continued to speak out about female actresses of color whom they admired this year in film.

Aubrey Plaza in Ingrid Goes West. I also thought Ahn Seo-Hyun was terrific at carrying Okja. — Matt Santa Claus (@filmguy619) December 24, 2017

And don't forget the marvelous Regina Hall in Girls Trip pic.twitter.com/YQFqxSx1Ia — Nick Taylor (@NickT00783) December 24, 2017

I believe that @jes_chastain, the other women in this photo, and lead actors & actresses generally underestimate their power. Both in film and ESPECIALLY w/ media outlets like the @latimes. #OscarsSoWhite — April (@ReignOfApril) December 24, 2017