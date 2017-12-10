Menu
Kate Hudson has another new 'do, and she's asking if Leonardo DiCaprio wore it better
Jessica Simpson is letting it all hang out for the holidays!

The singer recently shared a racy photograph on Instagram which featured her in an emerald green silk robe with white lace trimming that was almost NSFW.


“💚Green with Envy💚💇🏼‍♀️ @giannandreahair 💄 @joycebonelli💋💋💋💋💋💋💋,” she captioned the image.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres played ‘Su’Move It, Move It’ with Jessica Simpson and hilarity ensued

Simpson’s social media posts often grab people’s attention.

Back in October, critics were quick to slam Simpson when she posted a family photo from her Halloween celebrations with her kids and husband.

In the photo, Simpson is posed in her Halloween costume with her husband Eric Johnson dressed up as Waylon Jennings, daughter Maxwell dressed as Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” and son Ace dressed as a cute little cowboy.

The backlash surprisingly had nothing to do with Simpson’s sexy take on country legend Willie Nelson, complete with Daisy Dukes, a nod to her previous role in “Dukes of Hazzard.” No, some fans were overly upset by the fact that Simpson dyed her daughter’s blonde locks a dark brown for the Halloween look.

“Please don’t tell me she dyed her daughter’s hair!!” one critic wrote in the comments section.

Another fan wrote, “Why would you color your daughters hair at such a young age??????????????????????”

Some commenters were quick to come to Simpson’s defense writing, “Omg people. It’s a Halloween costume and she’s going as Belle. Belle has brown hair. It’s not that serious. It’s probably a wash off. So dramatic.”

Another Simpson defender added, “It’s hair … who cares … and she looks just as beautiful as a brunette as she does a blonde! It will wash out eventually… it’s HAIR.”

A source close to Simpson came to her defense and assure anyone who was concerned that Maxwell was still a blonde.

“It was a spray in color for her costume,” a source told US Weekly.

Advertisement