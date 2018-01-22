Was Jessica Simpson just inspired by her husband’s choice of shoe fashion?

The singer and designer may not be making her own five-toed shoe any time soon, but that doesn’t mean she’s not into it when her husband wears them.





Over the weekend, Simpson shared a photo of husband Eric Johnson wearing a pair of five-toed Vibram FiveFingers, and apparently, the shoes got her in the mood.

“My husband’s shoe game makes me want to bang #morningwalk#ShoeCrushSaturday,” she wrote alongside a close-up of his kicks.

This isn’t the first time Simpson has publicly proclaimed how “hot” she is for her husband. In September, Simpson celebrated Johnson’s 38th birthday with a cheeky post on Instagram.

“38 IS GREAT 🍻#IAMSOHOTFORYOU,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself bent over with her bottom on display as her husband raised two glasses over their heads.

38 IS GREAT 🍻#IAMSOHOTFORYOU A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Can’t blame them for trying to keep it hot after nearly four years of marriage.