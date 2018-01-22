Menu
Was Jessica Simpson just inspired by her husband’s choice of shoe fashion?

The singer and designer may not be making her own five-toed shoe any time soon, but that doesn’t mean she’s not into it when her husband wears them.


Over the weekend, Simpson shared a photo of husband Eric Johnson wearing a pair of five-toed Vibram FiveFingers, and apparently, the shoes got her in the mood.

“My husband’s shoe game makes me want to bang #morningwalk#ShoeCrushSaturday,” she wrote alongside a close-up of his kicks.

This isn’t the first time Simpson has publicly proclaimed how “hot” she is for her husband. In September, Simpson celebrated Johnson’s 38th birthday with a cheeky post on Instagram.

“38 IS GREAT 🍻#IAMSOHOTFORYOU,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself bent over with her bottom on display as her husband raised two glasses over their heads.

Can’t blame them for trying to keep it hot after nearly four years of marriage.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection
Nicole Moschella
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
