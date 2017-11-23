Menu
“Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala – Arrivals Read this Next

Serena Williams flashes her new wedding band after marrying the love of her life, Alexis Ohanian
Advertisement

Leave it to Jimmy Fallon to help his fans get over their Thanksgiving dinner fails.

On Wednesday night, the comedian and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” host shared some of his fan-submitted Thanksgiving fails that will make you thankful that your dinner came out much better!


Not even old grandpa got a pass when it came to some of these disgusting, yet hilarious fails!

“My grandpa was making mashed potatoes when his dentures fell into them. He stared right at me and after he put them back in, said, ‘Don’t you tell a soul,'” one fan wrote.

Uncles also weren’t immune from embarrassment when a fan wrote, “My uncle got so drunk that he tried cutting the turkey with the handle.”

One fan shared one hilarious fail that came at their mother-in-law’s expense during Thanksgiving meal prep.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa celebrates Thanksgiving with a beautiful throwback featuring the whole family

“One year, my mother-in-law was making gravy. She poured the gravy in the strainer and forgot to put a pan underneath, and it all went down the sink!” the writer tweeted. Well, hopefully the turkey wasn’t too dry after that!

Another shared an absolutely grotesque story of an undercooked turkey making its way to the dinner table.

“One year the turkey still had pink juice coming from it after cooking, but my dad said it was just ‘leg juice,’” one fan wrote in. “Everybody but me ended up with food poisoning.”

OMG, people! Use a meat thermometer!

Hopefully your Thanksgiving meal goes off without any fails (or family drama!).

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

Ryan Philippe is suing his ex-girlfriend after she claimed he abused her in a drunken rage
People

Ryan Philippe is suing his ex-girlfriend after she claimed he abused her in a drunken rage

,
Here’s everything fans know about Meghan Markle’s reported final days on the set of “Suits”
People

Here’s everything fans know about Meghan Markle’s reported final days on the set of “Suits”

,
Fans finally got a peek at Meghan McCain’s wedding dress after her secret ceremony
People

Fans finally got a peek at Meghan McCain’s wedding dress after her secret ceremony

,
Kelly Ripa celebrates Thanksgiving with a beautiful throwback featuring the whole family
People

Kelly Ripa celebrates Thanksgiving with a beautiful throwback featuring the whole family

,
Advertisement