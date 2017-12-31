John Mayer gave his Instagram followers a reason to continue following in 2018.
Inspired by “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Mayer posted a shirtless picture of himself wearing black pants high over his belly button. He captioned the post with “#kylorenchallenge.”
As PEOPLE explains, “Men are posing shirtless while wearing high-waisted pants inspired by Adam Driver’s scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
[No spoilers, we promise] In the scene, PEOPLE continued, Daisy Ridley’s Rey even asks Driver’s Kylo Ren if he could possibly find clothing.
For those who might not understand, here are some more entries:
Regardless of the reason, John, we’re not complaining.
