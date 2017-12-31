John Mayer gave his Instagram followers a reason to continue following in 2018.

Inspired by “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Mayer posted a shirtless picture of himself wearing black pants high over his belly button. He captioned the post with “#kylorenchallenge.”





#kylorenchallenge A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Dec 30, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

As PEOPLE explains, “Men are posing shirtless while wearing high-waisted pants inspired by Adam Driver’s scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

[No spoilers, we promise] In the scene, PEOPLE continued, Daisy Ridley’s Rey even asks Driver’s Kylo Ren if he could possibly find clothing.

For those who might not understand, here are some more entries:

Regardless of the reason, John, we’re not complaining.

