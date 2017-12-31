Menu
John Mayer gave his Instagram followers a reason to continue following in 2018.

Inspired by “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Mayer posted a shirtless picture of himself wearing black pants high over his belly button. He captioned the post with “#kylorenchallenge.”


#kylorenchallenge

A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on

As PEOPLE explains, “Men are posing shirtless while wearing high-waisted pants inspired by Adam Driver’s scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

[No spoilers, we promise] In the scene, PEOPLE continued, Daisy Ridley’s Rey even asks Driver’s Kylo Ren if he could possibly find clothing.

For those who might not understand, here are some more entries:

#kylorenchallenge

A post shared by luis castillo (@luisorlouie) on

#kylorenchallenge

A post shared by Yoga Meditation, Sacred Plants (@syncreticudon) on

#kylorenchallenge

A post shared by Jody (@jody_breeze88) on

Regardless of the reason, John, we’re not complaining.

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
