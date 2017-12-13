Looks like baby fever finally caught up with this famous TV dad!

John Stamos revealed to PEOPLE that he and fiancée Caitlin McHugh are expecting a child.





The 54-year-old actor shared that he and his soon-to-be bride had been considering a baby for a while, and the timing was just right.

“We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,’” Stamos shared.

He revealed that his fiancée jokingly thought they should have a baby before getting married “because [he’s] old.”

Stamos proposed to McHugh, 31, after two years of dating on Oct. 22 in her favorite place, Disneyland. The magical occasion referenced romantic animated moments from Disney classics including “The Little Mermaid.”

I kissed the boy and said…yes! That’s what you do when the sweetest, most romantic Prince Charming treats you like a princess and asks you to be his 💍 A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on Oct 23, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

“The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless,” said McHugh. “It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!”

So far, Stamos is keeping mum about the gender of the baby — he and McHugh want to be surprised — but he’ll have plenty of experience when the time comes.

Stamos is most famous for playing “Uncle Jesse” on the hit sitcom “Full House” and its Netflix reboot “Fuller House,” where his character Jesse and Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin) were parents to twins Alex and Nicky.

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” he joked. “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”

So exciting!