Menu
Premiere Of Disney’s “Tomorrowland” – Arrivals Read this Next

George and Amal Clooney came bearing gifts for fellow passengers on a commercial flight with the twins
Advertisement

Looks like baby fever finally caught up with this famous TV dad!

John Stamos revealed to PEOPLE that he and fiancée Caitlin McHugh are expecting a child.


The 54-year-old actor shared that he and his soon-to-be bride had been considering a baby for a while, and the timing was just right.

RELATED: Details of John Stamos’s marriage proposal emerge online, and people fell in love

“We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,’” Stamos shared.

He revealed that his fiancée jokingly thought they should have a baby before getting married “because [he’s] old.”

Stamos proposed to McHugh, 31, after two years of dating on Oct. 22 in her favorite place, Disneyland. The magical occasion referenced romantic animated moments from Disney classics including “The Little Mermaid.”

“The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless,” said McHugh. “It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!”

So far, Stamos is keeping mum about the gender of the baby — he and McHugh want to be surprised — but he’ll have plenty of experience when the time comes.

RELATED: John Stamos mourns the loss of one of his “dearest, most important and most inspiring friends”

Stamos is most famous for playing “Uncle Jesse” on the hit sitcom “Full House” and its Netflix reboot “Fuller House,” where his character Jesse and Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin) were parents to twins Alex and Nicky.

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” he joked. “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”

So exciting!

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are breaking royal traditions again with their holiday celebration plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are breaking royal traditions again with their holiday celebration plans

Viral bullying victim Keaton Jones’ estranged father is suddenly in the middle of the whole thing

Viral bullying victim Keaton Jones’ estranged father is suddenly in the middle of the whole thing

We think dessert should be beautiful — and this homemade red velvet fudge is stunning

We think dessert should be beautiful — and this homemade red velvet fudge is stunning

George and Amal Clooney came bearing gifts for fellow passengers on a commercial flight with the twins

George and Amal Clooney came bearing gifts for fellow passengers on a commercial flight with the twins

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are breaking royal traditions again with their holiday celebration plans
People

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are breaking royal traditions again with their holiday celebration plans

,
George and Amal Clooney came bearing gifts for fellow passengers on a commercial flight with the twins
People

George and Amal Clooney came bearing gifts for fellow passengers on a commercial flight with the twins

,
Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson announce they’re expecting not 1, but 2 bundles of joy
People

Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson announce they’re expecting not 1, but 2 bundles of joy

,
Ivanka Trump and her family are all smiles as they light the menorah on the first night of Hanukkah
People

Ivanka Trump and her family are all smiles as they light the menorah on the first night of Hanukkah

,
Advertisement