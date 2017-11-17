John Stamos took to Facebook on Friday to publicly mourn his good friend whom he called “Girlfriend,” Paula Haynes.

Sharing a photo of the two together, Stamos poured his heart out.





“I told an associate of mine that one of my dearest, most important and most inspiring friends had passed away yesterday. And he said, ‘So sorry, life can be crappy’ But life wasn’t crappy to the person I called ‘Girlfriend’ and who called me ‘Boyfriend’ – Paula Haynes,” Stamos write. “Miss Paula Haynes, I also called her. Sure, she was dealt a tough hand at birth- but in life, she made the very most of that hand and lived more than most of us. We met over 30 years ago – June, 1986. (I know this cause she’d remind me every year).”

Stamos revealed that the two met through The Beach Boys and spent years visiting each other on the “Full House” set and her home in Memphis.

“She had the moral compass of my Mother, Mother Theresa and Mother Mary all rolled up in one. She had a knack for knowing exactly when I needed her most, to impart her spirituality on me and keep me on the right path. We’d see each other as much as we could. I even bought her a motorized wheel chair so she could get around easier,” he wrote.

Stamos continued, “She was very religious and very spiritual. Her prayers got me through many moments in life. She was a giant in my eyes. Someone I could count on. Never letting her disabilities slow her down, get her down or get in the way of living life the way SHE wanted to live it. (if they did get her down, she’d never let me know). If there was ever a person who was an absolute shoe-in to get into heaven, skip the line and have the best seat in the house, it’s Paula Haynes (plus she’ll have a laminated back stage pass, I just know it).”

The actor reflected on her uncanny ability to always know when daylight saving time was and said she was one of the last “constants” in his life.

“Thank you God for bringing Paula into my life, she’s yours now, (but she’d say she always was),” he wrote.

Stamos concluded the emotional tribute writing, “Good night girlfriend, you made my life and so many who had the privilege to know you, better. I will never forget you and the decency you hold me accountable for. I promise to keep it up and not let you down. Until we meet again, Boyfriend.”