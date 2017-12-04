David Healy is back in the house, “Roseanne” fans!

Last week, show producer Whitney Cummings shared the news that Johnny Galecki was back for the reboot with a post on Instagram, but the actor took a few days to confirm the news. Over the weekend, the “Big Bang Theory” star gave fans a sneak peek at the set of the reboot.





“21 YEARS LATER…! Apart from being born, possibly the most surreal experience of my life. Deep thanks to my Big Bang Theory family for knowing the importance of visiting one’s roots and loaning me out for a quick minute. Much ❤️,” he wrote on Instagram on Dec 1.

21 YEARS LATER…! Apart from being born, possibly the most surreal experience of my life. Deep thanks to my Big Bang Theory family for knowing the importance of visiting one’s roots and loaning me out for a quick minute. Much ❤️. A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on Dec 1, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

RELATED: The cast and crew of “Roseanne” take their very first peek at the beloved show’s upcoming revival

Galecki played Darlene Conner’s on-again-off-again boyfriend throughout the original series, which ran from 1988 to 1997. Other stars to sign on for the reboot include Sara Gilbert (Darlene), John Goodman (Dan), Michael Fishman (D.J.), Lecy Goranson (Becky) and Laurie Metcalf (Jackie). According to US Weekly, Darlene and David will have children!

The series is set to air on ABC in 2018.