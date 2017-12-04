Menu
Rob Riggle Hosts Shoebox’s 29th Birthday Celebration Read this Next

It's officially over for this "Real Housewives of Orange County" star and her husband of 17 years
Advertisement

David Healy is back in the house, “Roseanne” fans!

Last week, show producer Whitney Cummings shared the news that Johnny Galecki was back for the reboot with a post on Instagram, but the actor took a few days to confirm the news. Over the weekend, the “Big Bang Theory” star gave fans a sneak peek at the set of the reboot.


“21 YEARS LATER…! Apart from being born, possibly the most surreal experience of my life. Deep thanks to my Big Bang Theory family for knowing the importance of visiting one’s roots and loaning me out for a quick minute. Much ❤️,” he wrote on Instagram on Dec 1.

RELATED: The cast and crew of “Roseanne” take their very first peek at the beloved show’s upcoming revival

Galecki played Darlene Conner’s on-again-off-again boyfriend throughout the original series, which ran from 1988 to 1997. Other stars to sign on for the reboot include Sara Gilbert (Darlene), John Goodman (Dan), Michael Fishman (D.J.), Lecy Goranson (Becky) and Laurie Metcalf (Jackie). According to US Weekly, Darlene and David will have children!

The series is set to air on ABC in 2018.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

Here’s how much Robert Mueller’s probe is costing the American taxpayer

Here’s how much Robert Mueller’s probe is costing the American taxpayer

Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

What a cult leader dad allegedly did to his estranged family gives us the creeps

What a cult leader dad allegedly did to his estranged family gives us the creeps

We now know who Prince Harry picked to serve as best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle

We now know who Prince Harry picked to serve as best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle

Matt Lauer’s firing has reportedly created “a really terrible vibe” at “TODAY”
People

Matt Lauer’s firing has reportedly created “a really terrible vibe” at “TODAY”

,
Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia
People

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

,
Leah Remini alleged the Church of Scientology was protecting “The Ranch” star amid rape allegations — and now he’s been fired
People

Leah Remini alleged the Church of Scientology was protecting “The Ranch” star amid rape allegations — and now he’s been fired

,
We now know who Prince Harry picked to serve as best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle
The Royal Family

We now know who Prince Harry picked to serve as best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle

,
A former “DWTS” contestant has spoken about the intense battle with depression that almost killed her
People

A former “DWTS” contestant has spoken about the intense battle with depression that almost killed her

,
Advertisement